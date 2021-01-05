Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.