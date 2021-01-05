Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10i vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Huawei P40 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми 10i
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 620 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4200 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (509 against 444 nits)
  • Weighs 31.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10i
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10i
444 nits
P40 Lite +15%
509 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10i +1%
84.6%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10i and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 825 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10i +5%
604
P40 Lite
575
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10i
1780
P40 Lite +3%
1831
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 10i
n/a
P40 Lite
229917
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10i
326147
P40 Lite
325939
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10i
n/a
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10i
n/a
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10i
n/a
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 February 2020
Release date January 2021 March 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 10i. It has a better display, battery life, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 10i and Galaxy M51
2. Mi 10i and Mi 10T Lite
3. Mi 10i and Nord CE 5G
4. Mi 10i and OnePlus Nord
5. Mi 10i and Mi 10T
6. P40 Lite and P30 Lite
7. P40 Lite and Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. P40 Lite and Redmi Note 8T
9. P40 Lite and Redmi Note 9S
10. P40 Lite and Honor 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish