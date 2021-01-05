Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (393K versus 318K)
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 619 and 550 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
- Comes with 1180 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4820 mAh
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|85.3%
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
|225 gramm (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10i +13%
619
550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10i +1%
1816
1804
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10i +23%
393331
318571
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4820 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|January 2021
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
|~ 194 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.88 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10i. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion.
