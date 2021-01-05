Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10i vs Moto G40 Fusion – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

Ксиаоми Ми 10i
VS
Моторола Мото G40 Fusion
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (393K versus 318K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 619 and 550 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
  • Comes with 1180 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4820 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10i
vs
Moto G40 Fusion

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.3%
Max. Brightness
Mi 10i
454 nits
Moto G40 Fusion
n/a

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10i
84.6%
Moto G40 Fusion +1%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10i and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10i +13%
619
Moto G40 Fusion
550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10i +1%
1816
Moto G40 Fusion
1804
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10i +23%
393331
Moto G40 Fusion
318571
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:58 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 April 2021
Release date January 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 194 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10i. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10i or Samsung Galaxy M51
2. Xiaomi Mi 10i or Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
3. Xiaomi Mi 10i or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
4. Xiaomi Mi 10i or Oppo Realme 7 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 10i or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
6. Motorola Moto G40 Fusion or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
7. Motorola Moto G40 Fusion or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Motorola Moto G40 Fusion or Oppo Realme 7
9. Motorola Moto G40 Fusion or Samsung Galaxy M32
10. Motorola Moto G40 Fusion or Oppo Realme 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish