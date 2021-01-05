Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10i vs 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10i vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10i
OnePlus 8 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4510 mAh
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (575K versus 324K)
  • Delivers 97% higher maximum brightness (882 against 448 nits)
  • 30% higher pixel density (513 vs 395 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10i
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 90.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 258 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10i
448 nits
8 Pro +97%
882 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10i
84.6%
8 Pro +7%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10i and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 650
GPU clock 950 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS - ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10i
613
8 Pro +48%
908
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10i
1783
8 Pro +88%
3346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10i
324703
8 Pro +77%
575337

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10i
n/a
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10i
n/a
8 Pro
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10i
n/a
8 Pro
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10i
n/a
8 Pro
126
Video quality
Mi 10i
n/a
8 Pro
103
Generic camera score
Mi 10i
n/a
8 Pro
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10i
n/a
8 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced January 2021 April 2020
Release date January 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

