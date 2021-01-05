Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.