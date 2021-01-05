Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10i vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4300 mAh
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 282K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 24.5 grams less

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Mi 10i
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 789:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10i +4%
450 nits
Nord N10
434 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10i +2%
84.6%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10i
602
Nord N10
603
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10i
1776
Nord N10 +2%
1819
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10i +17%
329850
Nord N10
282906
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Capacity 4820 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:52 hr

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10i
n/a
Nord N10
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10i
n/a
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10i
n/a
Nord N10
29:43 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10i
n/a
Nord N10
83.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 October 2020
Release date January 2021 November 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10i. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N10.

