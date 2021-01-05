Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10i vs Oppo A52 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Oppo A52

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (326K versus 176K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 93% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 604 and 313 points
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 22.5 grams less

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10i
vs
Oppo A52

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31.8 ms
Contrast - 1587:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10i
444 nits
Oppo A52 +5%
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10i +2%
84.6%
Oppo A52
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10i and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 825 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10i +93%
604
Oppo A52
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10i +29%
1780
Oppo A52
1382
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 10i
n/a
Oppo A52
139513
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10i +85%
326147
Oppo A52
176736
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 2:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10i
n/a
Oppo A52
91.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 April 2020
Release date January 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10i is definitely a better buy.

