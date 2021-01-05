Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10i vs F17 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Oppo F17 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 10i
VS
Оппо F17 Про
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Oppo F17 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the Oppo F17 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 208K)
  • Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 613 and 404 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo F17 Pro
  • Delivers 77% higher maximum brightness (786 against 443 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 50.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10i
80
F17 Pro
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10i
61
F17 Pro
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10i
81
F17 Pro
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10i
70
F17 Pro
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10i
78
F17 Pro
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10i
72
F17 Pro
64

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10i
vs
F17 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi 10i
443 nits
F17 Pro +77%
786 nits

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10i
84.6%
F17 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10i and Oppo F17 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 950 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10i +52%
613
F17 Pro
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10i +21%
1791
F17 Pro
1486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10i +57%
327303
F17 Pro
208046
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (168th and 296th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix Hi846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 September 2020
Release date January 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10i is definitely a better buy.

