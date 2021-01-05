Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Oppo Reno 4
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 805 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4015 mAh
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 261K)
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- The phone is 7-months newer
- 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 613 and 568 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
- Delivers 77% higher maximum brightness (786 against 443 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 49.5 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|84.7%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (168th and 256th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7.2
Battery
|Capacity
|4820 mAh
|4015 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|1:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|June 2020
|Release date
|January 2021
|July 2020
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.88 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10i is definitely a better buy.
