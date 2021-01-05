Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10i vs Reno 4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 805 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4015 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 261K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 613 and 568 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 4
  • Delivers 77% higher maximum brightness (786 against 443 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 49.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10i
80
Reno 4
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10i
61
Reno 4
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10i
81
Reno 4
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10i
70
Reno 4
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10i
78
Reno 4
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10i
72
Reno 4
66

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10i
vs
Reno 4

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.7%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi 10i
443 nits
Reno 4 +77%
786 nits

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10i
84.6%
Reno 4
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10i and Oppo Reno 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10i +8%
613
Reno 4
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10i +1%
1791
Reno 4
1768
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10i +25%
327303
Reno 4
261009
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (168th and 256th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4015 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 June 2020
Release date January 2021 July 2020
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

