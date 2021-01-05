Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10i vs Galaxy A22 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Ксиаоми Ми 10i
VS
Самсунг Галакси А22 5G
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 253K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (454 against 392 nits)
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 619 and 571 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10i
vs
Galaxy A22 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.7%
PWM - 147 Hz
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 1596:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10i +16%
454 nits
Galaxy A22 5G
392 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 167.2 mm (6.58 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10i +3%
84.6%
Galaxy A22 5G
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10i and Samsung Galaxy A22 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 825 MHz 955 MHz
FLOPS - ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10i +8%
619
Galaxy A22 5G
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10i +4%
1816
Galaxy A22 5G
1745
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10i +31%
332971
Galaxy A22 5G
253860
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 One UI Core 3.1
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 2:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10i
n/a
Galaxy A22 5G
16:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10i
n/a
Galaxy A22 5G
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10i
n/a
Galaxy A22 5G
29;00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A22 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10i
n/a
Galaxy A22 5G
83.5 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 June 2021
Release date January 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 325 USD -
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10i. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

