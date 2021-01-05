Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10i vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10i vs Samsung Galaxy A40

Ксиаоми Ми 10i
VS
Самсунг Галакси А40
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Samsung Galaxy A40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (326K versus 116K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1720 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has a 0.77 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (540 against 444 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (437 vs 395 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.6 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 74.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10i
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 142.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10i
444 nits
Galaxy A40 +22%
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10i
84.6%
Galaxy A40 +1%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10i and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 825 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS - ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10i +132%
604
Galaxy A40
260
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10i +87%
1780
Galaxy A40
951
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 10i
n/a
Galaxy A40
106947
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10i +179%
326147
Galaxy A40
116734
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10i
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10i
n/a
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10i
n/a
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10i
n/a
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 April 2019
Release date January 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 10i vs Galaxy M51
2. Mi 10i vs Mi 10T Lite
3. Mi 10i vs Nord CE 5G
4. Mi 10i vs OnePlus Nord
5. Mi 10i vs Mi 10T
6. Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A30
7. Galaxy A40 vs P30 Lite
8. Galaxy A40 vs Redmi Note 8T
9. Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A31
10. Galaxy A40 vs Redmi Note 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish