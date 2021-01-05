Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.