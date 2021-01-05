Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10i vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (326K versus 181K)
  • Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4000 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (546 against 444 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 48.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10i
vs
Galaxy A50

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 141.5%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 7 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10i
444 nits
Galaxy A50 +23%
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10i
84.6%
Galaxy A50 +1%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10i and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10i +79%
604
Galaxy A50
338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10i +46%
1780
Galaxy A50
1221
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 10i
n/a
Galaxy A50
147447
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10i +79%
326147
Galaxy A50
181833
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10i
n/a
Galaxy A50
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10i
n/a
Galaxy A50
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10i
n/a
Galaxy A50
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10i
n/a
Galaxy A50
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 February 2019
Release date January 2021 March 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10i is definitely a better buy.

