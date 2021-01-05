Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.