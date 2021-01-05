Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10i vs iQOO Z3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on January 5, 2021, against the Vivo iQOO Z3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10i
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4400 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Z3
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (589 against 450 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 329K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 49.5 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 669 and 602 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10i
80
iQOO Z3
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10i
59
iQOO Z3
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10i
81
iQOO Z3
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10i
70
iQOO Z3
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10i
78
iQOO Z3
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10i
71
iQOO Z3
72

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10i
vs
iQOO Z3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.5%
Max. Brightness
Mi 10i
450 nits
iQOO Z3 +31%
589 nits

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10i
84.6%
iQOO Z3
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10i and Vivo iQOO Z3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 620
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10i
602
iQOO Z3 +11%
669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10i
1776
iQOO Z3 +11%
1972
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10i
329850
iQOO Z3 +13%
374292
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch OS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 33 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:58 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 March 2021
Release date January 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 325 USD ~ 294 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO Z3. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10i.

