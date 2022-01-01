Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on March 10, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.