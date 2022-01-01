Xiaomi Mi 10S vs Samsung Galaxy A52
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on March 10, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10S
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (777K versus 337K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (1117 against 790 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 19 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
91
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|386 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|PWM
|-
|183 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10S +75%
919
524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10S +107%
3254
1569
|CPU
|188442
|106114
|GPU
|250828
|85526
|Memory
|125655
|55594
|UX
|213698
|90668
|Total score
|777759
|337341
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|4208
|1040
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11391
|8689
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|-
|25.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4780 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 34 min)
|Yes (35% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:56 hr
|1:30 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:08 hr
|Watching video
|-
|12:14 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:40 hr
|Standby
|-
|117 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|March 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.84 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10S is definitely a better buy.
