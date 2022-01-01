Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10S vs Galaxy A52 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10S vs Samsung Galaxy A52

Ксиаоми Ми 10S
VS
Самсунг Галакси А52
Xiaomi Mi 10S
Samsung Galaxy A52

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on March 10, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10S
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (777K versus 337K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (1117 against 790 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10S
vs
Galaxy A52

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 386 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 183 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10S +41%
1117 nits
Galaxy A52
790 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10S +6%
89.8%
Galaxy A52
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10S and Samsung Galaxy A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 618
GPU clock 675 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10S +75%
919
Galaxy A52
524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10S +107%
3254
Galaxy A52
1569
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10S +131%
777759
Galaxy A52
337341
CPU 188442 106114
GPU 250828 85526
Memory 125655 55594
UX 213698 90668
Total score 777759 337341
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 10S +305%
4208
Galaxy A52
1040
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 4208 1040
PCMark 3.0 score 11391 8689
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 4.1
OS size - 25.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 34 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:08 hr
Watching video - 12:14 hr
Gaming - 05:40 hr
Standby - 117 hr
General battery life
Mi 10S
n/a
Galaxy A52
32:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10S
n/a
Galaxy A52
88.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date March 2021 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A52
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Galaxy A52
3. Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Galaxy A52
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) vs Samsung Galaxy A52
5. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy A52
6. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A52
7. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Galaxy A52
8. Samsung Galaxy A32 vs Galaxy A52
9. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Galaxy A52
10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G vs Galaxy A52

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish