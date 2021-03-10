Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10S vs Mi 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10S vs Mi 10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on March 10, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10S
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (665K versus 566K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi 10S
84
Mi 10
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi 10S
97
Mi 10
93
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi 10S
91
Mi 10
91
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi 10S
73
Mi 10
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi 10S
91
Mi 10
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi 10S
85
Mi 10
81

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10S
vs
Mi 10

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 386 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - 362 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10S
811 nits
Mi 10 +5%
854 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.6 mm (6.4 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10S
89.8%
Mi 10
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10S and Xiaomi Mi 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10S +3%
935
Mi 10
904
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10S +1%
3312
Mi 10
3265
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10S +18%
665694
Mi 10
566194

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4780 mAh 4780 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 34 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:56 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10S
n/a
Mi 10
15:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10S
n/a
Mi 10
21:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10S
n/a
Mi 10
26:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10S
n/a
Mi 10
83.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2021 February 2020
Release date March 2021 June 2020
Launch price ~ 613 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 10S. It has a better connectivity and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

