Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Apple iPhone 12

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Эпл Айфон 12
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2005 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (116 vs 84 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 85% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 312K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (639 against 586 nits)
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Lite
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 99.4%
PWM 2358 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 16 ms
Contrast 1377:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite
586 nits
iPhone 12 +9%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Lite
84.6%
iPhone 12 +2%
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite
653
iPhone 12 +141%
1576
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite
2009
iPhone 12 +102%
4057
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite
312529
iPhone 12 +85%
577245

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 19.4 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite +56%
19:46 hr
iPhone 12
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
iPhone 12 +4%
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite +78%
34:33 hr
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Lite +13%
90.5 dB
iPhone 12
80.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2020
Release date October 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.

