Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Google Pixel 5a 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.33 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (854 against 592 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Weighs 31.5 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
78
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
72
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.34 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|85%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|42.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1377:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Pink
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~700 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +2%
660
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +3%
2001
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10T Lite +2%
386834
379048
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition
|Stock Android
|OS size
|19.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4820 mAh
|4680 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite +7%
19:46 hr
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:57 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +70%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite +5%
34:33 hr
32:57 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (59th and 19th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 4000
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|August 2021
|Release date
|October 2020
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5a 5G. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite.
