Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (324K versus 167K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (600 against 429 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Lite
vs
Honor 10X Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.2 ms -
Contrast 1377:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite +40%
600 nits
Honor 10X Lite
429 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G51
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +124%
673
Honor 10X Lite
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +50%
2009
Honor 10X Lite
1335
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite +94%
324969
Honor 10X Lite
167128

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 19.4 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite +38%
19:46 hr
Honor 10X Lite
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Honor 10X Lite +23%
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite
34:33 hr
Honor 10X Lite +9%
37:25 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (30th and 56th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 October 2020
Release date October 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.

