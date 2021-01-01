Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Lite vs Honor 20S – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Huawei Honor 20S

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20S
Huawei Honor 20S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 169K)
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1480 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 3340 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (591 against 494 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Weighs 55.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Lite
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 395 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.2 ms -
Contrast 1377:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite +20%
591 nits
Honor 20S
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10T Lite
84.6%
Honor 20S
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G51
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +96%
652
Honor 20S
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +44%
2009
Honor 20S
1398
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite +84%
312429
Honor 20S
169672
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (138th and 295th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Magic 2.1
OS size 19.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite
19:46 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite
34:33 hr
Honor 20S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.73 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Lite
90.5 dB
Honor 20S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2019
Release date October 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.

