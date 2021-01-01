Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Lite vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Про
Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (116 vs 104 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (591 against 517 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Lite
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 99.1%
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 42.2 ms 34.8 ms
Contrast 1377:1 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite +14%
591 nits
Honor 9X Pro
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +11%
652
Honor 9X Pro
588
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +5%
2009
Honor 9X Pro
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite +1%
312429
Honor 9X Pro
309512

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size 19.4 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:58 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite +37%
19:46 hr
Honor 9X Pro
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Honor 9X Pro +7%
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite +4%
34:33 hr
Honor 9X Pro
33:12 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (29th and 90th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.73 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Lite +10%
90.5 dB
Honor 9X Pro
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 July 2019
Release date October 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.

