Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor View 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.