Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Huawei Honor View 30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor View 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Comes with 620 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4200 mAh
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (586 against 495 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (453K versus 312K)
- Optical image stabilization
- Reverse charging feature
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 780 and 653 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.57 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|84.9%
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|42.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1377:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
|213 gramm (7.51 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Pink
|White, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
653
Honor View 30 +19%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2009
Honor View 30 +50%
3010
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
312529
Honor View 30 +45%
453992
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (138th and 70th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Magic UI 3
|OS size
|19.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4820 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
34:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|109°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Optical stabilization
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 4000
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|November 2019
|Release date
|October 2020
|January 2020
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.768 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.01 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor View 30. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite.
