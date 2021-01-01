Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Lite vs Nova 5T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Huawei Nova 5T

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
VS
Хуавей Нова 5Т
Huawei Nova 5T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 5T, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1070 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 3750 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (591 against 504 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 5T
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (365K versus 312K)
  • Weighs 40.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Lite
vs
Nova 5T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 99.9%
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 42.2 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 1377:1 1344:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite +17%
591 nits
Nova 5T
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10T Lite
84.6%
Nova 5T
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite
652
Nova 5T +4%
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite
2009
Nova 5T +23%
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite
312429
Nova 5T +17%
365233
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (138th and 108th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 19.4 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite
19:46 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Nova 5T
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite
34:33 hr
Nova 5T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 117°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.73 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Lite +13%
90.5 dB
Nova 5T
80.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 August 2019
Release date October 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 5T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Mi 10T Lite
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and 10T Lite
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi 10T Lite
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Mi 10T Lite
5. Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Lite
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Huawei Nova 5T
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei Nova 5T
8. Huawei Honor 20 and Nova 5T
9. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Huawei Nova 5T
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Huawei Nova 5T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish