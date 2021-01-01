Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Lite vs Nova 8 SE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Huawei Nova 8 SE

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Лайт
VS
Хуавей Нова 8 SE
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Huawei Nova 8 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 3800 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8 SE
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 36.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Lite
vs
Nova 8 SE

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.4%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.2 ms -
Contrast 1377:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite
597 nits
Nova 8 SE
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Lite
84.6%
Nova 8 SE +1%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Huawei Nova 8 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +17%
667
Nova 8 SE
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +12%
2009
Nova 8 SE
1791
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite +7%
324369
Nova 8 SE
303124
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (196th and 209th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 19.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite
19:46 hr
Nova 8 SE
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Nova 8 SE
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite
34:33 hr
Nova 8 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Lite
91.3 dB
Nova 8 SE
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 December 2020
Release date October 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 300 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 8 SE.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Mi 10T Lite vs Mi 9T
2. Mi 10T Lite vs Galaxy A51
3. Mi 10T Lite vs Poco X3 NFC
4. Mi 10T Lite vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Mi 10T Lite vs Mi 10T Pro
6. Nova 8 SE vs iPhone 12
7. Nova 8 SE vs Galaxy A71
8. Nova 8 SE vs Nova 7i
9. Nova 8 SE vs Nova 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish