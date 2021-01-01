Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Lite vs Note 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Meizu Note 9

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Лайт
VS
Мейзу Ноте 9
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Meizu Note 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (328K versus 202K)
  • Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (595 against 448 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • Weighs 44.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Lite
vs
Note 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.35%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.2 ms -
Contrast 1377:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite +33%
595 nits
Note 9
448 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Lite
84.6%
Note 9 +1%
85.35%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Meizu Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 612
GPU clock 950 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS - ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +37%
656
Note 9
478
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +117%
1998
Note 9
920
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi 10T Lite
n/a
Note 9
175724
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite +63%
328777
Note 9
202030

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme 7.2
OS size 19.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite
19:46 hr
Note 9
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Note 9
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite
34:33 hr
Note 9
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 5180 x 3880
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Lite
91.3 dB
Note 9
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2019
Release date October 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Mi 9T
2. Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Poco X3 NFC
4. Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and 10T Pro
6. Meizu Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
7. Meizu Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Meizu Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
9. Meizu Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
10. Meizu Note 9 and Meizu 16

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish