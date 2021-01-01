Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Nokia 5.4
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Nokia 5.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (328K versus 177K)
- 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
- Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4000 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (595 against 492 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
- Weighs 33.5 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
57
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|81.9%
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|95.9%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|42.2 ms
|41.8 ms
|Contrast
|1377:1
|1631:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Pink
|Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +34%
656
489
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +34%
1998
1491
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite +86%
328777
177047
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Android One
|OS size
|19.4 GB
|23 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4820 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|2:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
34:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 4000
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|4
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|December 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|December 2020
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.
