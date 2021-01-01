Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Lite vs Nokia 5.4 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Nokia 5.4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (328K versus 177K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (395 vs 269 PPI)
  • Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (595 against 492 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.4
  • Weighs 33.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Lite
vs
Nokia 5.4

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 81.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 95.9%
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.2 ms 41.8 ms
Contrast 1377:1 1631:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite +21%
595 nits
Nokia 5.4
492 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Lite +3%
84.6%
Nokia 5.4
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Nokia 5.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +34%
656
Nokia 5.4
489
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +34%
1998
Nokia 5.4
1491
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite +86%
328777
Nokia 5.4
177047

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 19.4 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:58 hr 2:51 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite
19:46 hr
Nokia 5.4
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Nokia 5.4
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite
34:33 hr
Nokia 5.4
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Lite
91.3 dB
Nokia 5.4
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 December 2020
Release date October 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.

