Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Comes with 705 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4115 mAh
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (116 vs 100 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 652 and 599 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (753 against 591 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 30.5 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Lite
vs
OnePlus Nord

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 86.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 100%
PWM 2358 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 6.5 ms
Contrast 1377:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite
591 nits
OnePlus Nord +27%
753 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10T Lite
84.6%
OnePlus Nord +2%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and OnePlus Nord in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 620
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +4%
2009
OnePlus Nord
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite
312429
OnePlus Nord +1%
315384
AnTuTu Ranking List (138th and 135th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10.5.4
OS size 19.4 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4115 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite +47%
19:46 hr
OnePlus Nord
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
OnePlus Nord +44%
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite +37%
34:33 hr
OnePlus Nord
25:05 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (29th and 78th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.73 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Lite +7%
90.5 dB
OnePlus Nord
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 July 2020
Release date October 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. It has a better battery life and sound.

