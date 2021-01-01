Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Lite vs Oppo A5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Oppo A5

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Oppo A5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4230 mAh
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5
  • Weighs 46.5 grams less

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Mi 10T Lite
vs
Oppo A5

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 81.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.2 ms -
Contrast 1377:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite +24%
600 nits
Oppo A5
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Lite +4%
84.6%
Oppo A5
81.2%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 506
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite
2009
Oppo A5
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite
324969
Oppo A5
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 5.1
OS size 19.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 33 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:58 hr 2:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite
19:46 hr
Oppo A5
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Oppo A5
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite
34:33 hr
Oppo A5
n/a

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Lite
91.5 dB
Oppo A5
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 July 2018
Release date October 2020 July 2018
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.

