Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Oppo A72
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Oppo A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 170K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (591 against 478 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
- 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 652 and 315 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A72
- Weighs 22.5 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
67
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
88
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
64
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|84.6%
|83.4%
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|98.6%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|42.2 ms
|30.2 ms
|Contrast
|1377:1
|918:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|162 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +107%
652
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +48%
2009
1353
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite +84%
312429
170144
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (138th and 292nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7.1
|OS size
|19.4 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4820 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
34:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.73 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 4000
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 287 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.48 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.92 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.
