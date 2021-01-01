Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Lite vs Oppo A91 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Oppo A91

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
VS
Оппо А91
Oppo A91

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Oppo A91, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (324K versus 188K)
  • Comes with 795 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4025 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A91
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 42.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Lite
vs
Oppo A91

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.5%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 100%
PWM 2358 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 3.2 ms
Contrast 1377:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite
600 nits
Oppo A91 +4%
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Lite
84.6%
Oppo A91 +1%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Oppo A91 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Helio P70
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.1 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~255 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +119%
673
Oppo A91
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +37%
2009
Oppo A91
1468
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite +73%
324969
Oppo A91
188205
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (139th and 264th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 6.1
OS size 19.4 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4025 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite
19:46 hr
Oppo A91
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Oppo A91
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite
34:33 hr
Oppo A91
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Lite +2%
91.5 dB
Oppo A91
89.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 December 2019
Release date October 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 350 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

