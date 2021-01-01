Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Lite vs Realme 7 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Oppo Realme 7

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Oppo Realme 7

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (586 against 518 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 653 and 529 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (126 vs 116 hours)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Lite
Realme 7

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 99.3%
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.2 ms 28 ms
Contrast 1377:1 955:1
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite +13%
586 nits
Realme 7
518 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Lite +1%
84.6%
Realme 7
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Oppo Realme 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +23%
653
Realme 7
529
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +22%
2009
Realme 7
1651
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite +9%
312529
Realme 7
286733

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 19.4 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite +6%
19:46 hr
Realme 7
18:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Realme 7 +16%
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite
34:33 hr
Realme 7 +3%
35:38 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (30th and 23rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Lite +12%
90.5 dB
Realme 7
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2020
Release date October 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.93 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. It has a better display, performance, software, camera, connectivity, and sound.

