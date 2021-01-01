Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Oppo Realme 7
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (586 against 518 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 653 and 529 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
- Shows 9% longer battery life (126 vs 116 hours)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 18 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|83.4%
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|99.3%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|42.2 ms
|28 ms
|Contrast
|1377:1
|955:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
|196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Pink
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +23%
653
529
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +22%
2009
1651
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite +9%
312529
286733
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking List (138th and 158th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|19.4 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4820 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite +6%
19:46 hr
18:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:57 hr
Realme 7 +16%
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
34:33 hr
Realme 7 +3%
35:38 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (30th and 23rd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 4000
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|25 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.93 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. It has a better display, performance, software, camera, connectivity, and sound.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1