Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4500 mAh

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 387K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

12.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 8166 and 658 points

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

Weighs 32.5 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.5% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 42.2 ms - Contrast 1377:1 - Max. Brightness Mi 10T Lite 594 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus +3% 612 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10T Lite 84.6% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Realme UI 3.0 OS size 19.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 4000 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10T Lite 91.3 dB Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 February 2022 Release date October 2020 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite.