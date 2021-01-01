Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Lite vs Realme GT Neo – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Oppo Realme GT Neo

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Лайт
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Нео
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
Oppo Realme GT Neo

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
  • 93% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (624K versus 324K)
  • Delivers 101% higher maximum brightness (1195 against 595 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Lite
vs
Realme GT Neo

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 85.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.2 ms -
Contrast 1377:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite
595 nits
Realme GT Neo +101%
1195 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Lite
84.6%
Realme GT Neo +2%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Oppo Realme GT Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite
652
Realme GT Neo +48%
967
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite
2006
Realme GT Neo +65%
3310
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite
324450
Realme GT Neo +93%
624980
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (189th and 36th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 19.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite
19:46 hr
Realme GT Neo
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Realme GT Neo
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite
34:33 hr
Realme GT Neo
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2021
Release date October 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 288 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Mi 9T
2. Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Poco X3 NFC
4. Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and 10T Pro
6. Oppo Realme GT Neo and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
7. Oppo Realme GT Neo and Xiaomi Poco F3
8. Oppo Realme GT Neo and Realme X7
9. Oppo Realme GT Neo and Xiaomi Redmi K40
10. Oppo Realme GT Neo and Realme 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish