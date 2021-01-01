Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Lite vs Galaxy A41 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A41

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 173K)
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 3500 mAh
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (116 vs 102 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 62.5 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Mi 10T Lite

Galaxy A41

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 85.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 98.4%
PWM 2358 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 1377:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite
591 nits
Galaxy A41 +5%
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10T Lite
84.6%
Galaxy A41 +2%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +113%
652
Galaxy A41
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +68%
2009
Galaxy A41
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite +80%
312429
Galaxy A41
173673
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (138th and 276th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.1
OS size 19.4 GB 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite +36%
19:46 hr
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Galaxy A41 +28%
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite +43%
34:33 hr
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (29th and 102nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.73 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Lite +7%
90.5 dB
Galaxy A41
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2020
Release date October 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

