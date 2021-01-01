Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.