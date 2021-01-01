Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Lite vs Xperia 10 II – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 174K)
  • Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1220 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 3600 mAh
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (116 vs 92 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (586 against 510 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 16% higher pixel density (457 vs 395 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 63.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Lite
vs
Xperia 10 II

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 395 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 99.1%
PWM 2358 Hz 116 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 10 ms
Contrast 1377:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite +15%
586 nits
Xperia 10 II
510 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 69 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Lite +9%
84.6%
Xperia 10 II
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Sony Xperia 10 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +105%
653
Xperia 10 II
319
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +29%
2009
Xperia 10 II
1555
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite +79%
312529
Xperia 10 II
174872
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (138th and 281st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 19.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite +61%
19:46 hr
Xperia 10 II
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Xperia 10 II +45%
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite +97%
34:33 hr
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Lite +8%
90.5 dB
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 February 2020
Release date October 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 412 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.

