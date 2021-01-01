Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Sony Xperia 10 II
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 174K)
- Has a 0.67 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1220 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 3600 mAh
- Shows 26% longer battery life (116 vs 92 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Stereo speakers
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (586 against 510 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- 16% higher pixel density (457 vs 395 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.8 mm narrower
- Weighs 63.5 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
80
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|457 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|77.6%
|RGB color space
|96.5%
|99.1%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|116 Hz
|Response time
|42.2 ms
|10 ms
|Contrast
|1377:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|69 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
|151 gramm (5.33 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Pink
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +105%
653
319
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +29%
2009
1555
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite +79%
312529
174872
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (138th and 281st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|19.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4820 mAh
|3600 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite +61%
19:46 hr
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:57 hr
Xperia 10 II +45%
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite +97%
34:33 hr
17:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 4000
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|25 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|February 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|~ 412 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1