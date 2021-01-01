Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs Vivo Y53s VS Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite Vivo Y53s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (385K versus 246K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (594 against 446 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

The phone is 9-months newer

Weighs 25.5 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.5% Display tests RGB color space 96.5% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 42.2 ms - Contrast 1377:1 - Max. Brightness Mi 10T Lite +33% 594 nits Vivo Y53s 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi 10T Lite 84.6% Vivo Y53s 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619 GPU clock 825 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi 10T Lite +72% 655 Vivo Y53s 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi 10T Lite +53% 2002 Vivo Y53s 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi 10T Lite +57% 385533 Vivo Y53s 246022 CPU 120081 65039 GPU 93174 54320 Memory 67916 50917 UX 107157 76732 Total score 385533 246022 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi 10T Lite 1093 Vivo Y53s n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1093 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition OriginOS 1.0 OS size 19.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 10120 x 6328 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 4000 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi 10T Lite 91.3 dB Vivo Y53s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 June 2021 Release date October 2020 June 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.