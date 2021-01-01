Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Lite vs Vivo Y53s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (385K versus 246K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (594 against 446 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 25.5 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Lite
vs
Vivo Y53s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.2 ms -
Contrast 1377:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite +33%
594 nits
Vivo Y53s
446 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Lite
84.6%
Vivo Y53s
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +72%
655
Vivo Y53s
381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +53%
2002
Vivo Y53s
1306
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10T Lite +57%
385533
Vivo Y53s
246022
CPU 120081 65039
GPU 93174 54320
Memory 67916 50917
UX 107157 76732
Total score 385533 246022
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1093 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition OriginOS 1.0
OS size 19.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 66 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:46 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite
19:46 hr
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Vivo Y53s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite
34:33 hr
Vivo Y53s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 10120 x 6328
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Lite
91.3 dB
Vivo Y53s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 June 2021
Release date October 2020 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite is definitely a better buy.

