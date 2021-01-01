Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.