Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi 12X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.