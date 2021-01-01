Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Lite vs Mi 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite vs 10 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 660 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4160 mAh
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (116 vs 103 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 22.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Lite
vs
Mi 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 85.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.5% 99%
PWM 2358 Hz 241 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1377:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Lite
591 nits
Mi 10 Lite +3%
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Pink White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10T Lite
84.6%
Mi 10 Lite +1%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 620
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +6%
652
Mi 10 Lite
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Lite +4%
2009
Mi 10 Lite
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Lite
312429
Mi 10 Lite +2%
320044
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (138th and 131st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 19.4 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4160 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Lite +34%
19:46 hr
Mi 10 Lite
14:56 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Mi 10 Lite +70%
21:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Lite +30%
34:33 hr
Mi 10 Lite
26:34 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (29th and 33rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.73 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 4000 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Lite +12%
90.5 dB
Mi 10 Lite
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2020
Release date October 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 337 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.793 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite.

