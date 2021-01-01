Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1954 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3046 mAh
  • Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (118 vs 86 hours)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (811 against 639 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 99.4%
PWM 2358 Hz 290 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 7.4 ms
Contrast 1252:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro
639 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +27%
811 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Pro +4%
85.2%
iPhone 11 Pro
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro
922
iPhone 11 Pro +45%
1338
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +5%
3370
iPhone 11 Pro
3200
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Pro +8%
602178
iPhone 11 Pro
555619

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 19.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro +40%
18:40 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro +13%
17:05 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro +85%
31:55 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
17:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro +7%
90.8 dB
iPhone 11 Pro
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2019
Release date December 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. But if the software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 or Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC or Mi 10T Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
4. OnePlus 8 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi 10T or 10T Pro
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
10. OnePlus 8 Pro or Apple iPhone 11 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish