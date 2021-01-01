Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.