Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Shows 13% longer battery life (40:57 vs 36:11 hours)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 184% higher peak brightness (1792 against 632 nits)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (974K versus 651K)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- The phone is 2-years newer
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
75
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|630 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|87%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.9%
|99.8%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|42.2 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|1252:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
925
iPhone 14 Pro +103%
1874
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3368
iPhone 14 Pro +60%
5378
|CPU
|182985
|242087
|GPU
|216878
|419508
|Memory
|108016
|162089
|UX
|140676
|144728
|Total score
|651281
|974395
|Stability
|99%
|79%
|Graphics test
|22 FPS
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|3791
|9862
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10580
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 16
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|-
|OS size
|19.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|1:41 hr
|Web browsing
|15:31 hr
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|15:44 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|06:41 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|136 hr
|120 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (15th and 68th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|27 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
121
iPhone 14 Pro +18%
143
Video quality
110
iPhone 14 Pro +35%
149
Generic camera score
118
iPhone 14 Pro +24%
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2022
|Release date
|December 2020
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.57 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1