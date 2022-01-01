Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (40:57 vs 36:11 hours)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 184% higher peak brightness (1792 against 632 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (974K versus 651K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 630 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 99.8%
PWM 2358 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1252:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Mi 10T Pro
632 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +184%
1792 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Pro
85.2%
iPhone 14 Pro +2%
87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz -
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro
925
iPhone 14 Pro +103%
1874
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro
3368
iPhone 14 Pro +60%
5378
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10T Pro
651281
iPhone 14 Pro +50%
974395
CPU 182985 242087
GPU 216878 419508
Memory 108016 162089
UX 140676 144728
Total score 651281 974395
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 10T Pro
3791
iPhone 14 Pro +160%
9862
Stability 99% 79%
Graphics test 22 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 3791 9862
PCMark 3.0 score 10580 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 19.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:31 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 15:44 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 06:41 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 136 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Mi 10T Pro +13%
40:57 hr
iPhone 14 Pro
36:11 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (15th and 68th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T Pro
121
iPhone 14 Pro +18%
143
Video quality
Mi 10T Pro
110
iPhone 14 Pro +35%
149
Generic camera score
Mi 10T Pro
118
iPhone 14 Pro +24%
146

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro +1%
90.8 dB
iPhone 14 Pro
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2022
Release date December 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

