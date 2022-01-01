Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Pro vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Про
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Comes with 2982 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2018 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 90% longer battery life (118 vs 62 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 19.8% more screen real estate
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 647K)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.1 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.2 ms -
Contrast 1252:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro +4%
625 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Pro +30%
85.2%
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Apple GPU
GPU clock 587 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro
3318
iPhone SE (2022) +39%
4628
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10T Pro
647654
iPhone SE (2022) +12%
724557
CPU 182985 197658
GPU 216878 298378
Memory 108016 105062
UX 140676 128775
Total score 647654 724557
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 22 FPS -
Graphics score 3785 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10669 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced -
OS size 19.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 33 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:18 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro +47%
18:40 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro +79%
17:05 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro +154%
31:55 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2022
Release date December 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. But if the performance, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

