Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
VS
Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (578K versus 487K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (132 vs 118 hours)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Display

Type LTPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 80.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.2 ms -
Contrast 1252:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro
621 nits
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
623 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Pro +19%
578838
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
487016
AnTuTu 8 Results (17th and 45th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 ROG UI
OS size 19.5 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro +20%
18:40 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro
17:05 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +49%
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro
31:55 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +27%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 125°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro +7%
90.6 dB
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 July 2019
Release date December 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL.

