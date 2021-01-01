Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Shows 40% longer battery life (118 vs 84 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)
- Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (859 against 628 nits)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
82
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
93
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.2%
|88.8%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.9%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|42.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1252:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|210 gramm (7.41 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
915
Pixel 6 Pro +13%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +19%
3336
2803
|CPU
|188784
|167563
|GPU
|219197
|278665
|Memory
|114320
|91371
|UX
|130548
|138716
|Total score
|647324
|675965
|Stability
|99%
|54%
|Graphics test
|22 FPS
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|3783
|6186
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10676
|11301
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (90th and 69th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
|Stock Android
|OS size
|19.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5003 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|1:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro +49%
18:40 hr
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro +11%
17:05 hr
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro +20%
31:55 hr
26:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|11.1 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|3840 x 2880
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
121
Video quality
110
Generic camera score
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|October 2021
|Release date
|December 2020
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.57 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro.
