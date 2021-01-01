Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (118 vs 84 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 395 PPI)
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (859 against 628 nits)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.2 ms -
Contrast 1252:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro
628 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +37%
859 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Pro
85.2%
Pixel 6 Pro +4%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 587 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro
915
Pixel 6 Pro +13%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +19%
3336
Pixel 6 Pro
2803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10T Pro
647324
Pixel 6 Pro +4%
675965
CPU 188784 167563
GPU 219197 278665
Memory 114320 91371
UX 130548 138716
Total score 647324 675965
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi 10T Pro
3783
Pixel 6 Pro +64%
6186
Stability 99% 54%
Graphics test 22 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 3783 6186
PCMark 3.0 score 10676 11301
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (90th and 69th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Stock Android
OS size 19.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro +49%
18:40 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro +11%
17:05 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro +20%
31:55 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
26:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro
90.8 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2021
Release date December 2020 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
