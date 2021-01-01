Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Pro vs Honor 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
VS
Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (578K versus 399K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (118 vs 104 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (618 against 483 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
Honor 20 Pro

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.2% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% 100%
PWM 2358 Hz 333 Hz
Response time 42.2 ms 33 ms
Contrast 1252:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro +28%
618 nits
Honor 20 Pro
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi 10T Pro +1%
85.2%
Honor 20 Pro
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +31%
914
Honor 20 Pro
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +32%
3338
Honor 20 Pro
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Pro +45%
578778
Honor 20 Pro
399245
AnTuTu Ranking List (20th and 88th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Magic 3.1
OS size 19.5 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro +22%
18:40 hr
Honor 20 Pro
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro +14%
17:05 hr
Honor 20 Pro
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro +8%
31:55 hr
Honor 20 Pro
29:18 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (18th and 70th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T Pro +3%
121
Honor 20 Pro
117
Video quality
Mi 10T Pro +13%
110
Honor 20 Pro
97
Generic camera score
Mi 10T Pro +6%
118
Honor 20 Pro
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro +7%
90.6 dB
Honor 20 Pro
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 May 2019
Release date December 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8

