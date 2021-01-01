Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Pro vs Honor 50 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Huawei Honor 50

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (654K versus 562K)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 921 and 788 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 43 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
Honor 50

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.2 ms -
Contrast 1252:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro
639 nits
Honor 50
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Pro
85.2%
Honor 50 +5%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Huawei Honor 50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 587 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 -
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +17%
921
Honor 50
788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +17%
3360
Honor 50
2863
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10T Pro +16%
654636
Honor 50
562690
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 19.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 0:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro
18:40 hr
Honor 50
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro
17:05 hr
Honor 50
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro
31:55 hr
Honor 50
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro
90.8 dB
Honor 50
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 June 2021
Release date December 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 320 USD
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50.

