Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Huawei Mate 30

Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Про
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30
Huawei Mate 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (578K versus 481K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (621 against 545 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 905 and 755 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
Mate 30

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.2 ms -
Contrast 1252:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro +14%
621 nits
Mate 30
545 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Pro
85.2%
Mate 30 +3%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Huawei Mate 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 587 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +20%
905
Mate 30
755
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +9%
3290
Mate 30
3010
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Pro +20%
578838
Mate 30
481044
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (17th and 60th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size 19.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:58 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro
18:40 hr
Mate 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro
17:05 hr
Mate 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro
31:55 hr
Mate 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8500 x 4700
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro
90.6 dB
Mate 30
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2019
Release date December 2020 January 2020
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 30.

