Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Shows 15% longer battery life (118 vs 103 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (578K versus 479K)
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 914 and 777 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Thinner bezels – 8.9% more screen real estate
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (671 against 618 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
- Reverse charging feature
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 20 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
95
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
84
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1176 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|85.2%
|94.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.9%
|98.1%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|42.2 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|1252:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|HiSilicon Kirin 990
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~768 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +18%
914
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro +9%
3338
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi 10T Pro +21%
578778
479924
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (20th and 55th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|19.5 GB
|27.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:58 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro +26%
18:40 hr
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:05 hr
Mate 30 Pro +7%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro +57%
31:55 hr
20:10 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (18th and 82nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8500 x 4700
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5963 x 3354
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
121
Mate 30 Pro +8%
131
Video quality
Mi 10T Pro +10%
110
100
Generic camera score
118
Mate 30 Pro +3%
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|December 2020
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 625 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. But if the camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.
