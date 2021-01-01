Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi 10T Pro vs P50 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro vs Huawei P50 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Huawei P50 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 640 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4360 mAh
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (732K versus 645K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 14% higher pixel density (450 vs 395 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi 10T Pro
vs
P50 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 450 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.9% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 42.2 ms -
Contrast 1252:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi 10T Pro
623 nits
P50 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi 10T Pro
85.2%
P50 Pro +7%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 660
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi 10T Pro
914
P50 Pro +21%
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi 10T Pro
3333
P50 Pro +12%
3749
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi 10T Pro
645861
P50 Pro +13%
732769
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 HarmonyOS 2.0
OS size 19.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4360 mAh
Charge power 33 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:58 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi 10T Pro
18:40 hr
P50 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi 10T Pro
17:05 hr
P50 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi 10T Pro
31:55 hr
P50 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Monochrome lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi 10T Pro
121
P50 Pro +23%
149
Video quality
Mi 10T Pro
110
P50 Pro +5%
116
Generic camera score
Mi 10T Pro
118
P50 Pro +22%
144

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP -
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi 10T Pro
90.8 dB
P50 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 July 2021
Release date December 2020 August 2021
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 903 USD
SAR (head) 0.57 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P50 Pro is definitely a better buy.

