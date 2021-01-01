Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 30, 2020, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.